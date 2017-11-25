Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Will return from injury
Graovac (upper body) will play Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Graovac hasn't played since Oct. 17, also against the Maple Leafs. He compiled seven goals and two assists through 52 games last season while averaging just 9:50 per game. He's likely to see an increased role as he's slotted for the third line Saturday, but he hasn't proven to be worthy of fantasy consideration yet.
