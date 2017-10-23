Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Won't join road trip
Graovac (upper body) will not travel with the team on its three-game trip through Western Canada, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Considering Graovac is expected to be out of the lineup until Nov. 2 against the Islanders, he would seem to be a lock for injured reserve. Even when healthy, the center has been a non-factor, appearing in three of the Caps' nine outings this season. Once given the all-clear, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect the 24-year-old to suddenly start logging regular minutes.
