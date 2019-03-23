The Capitals recalled Lewington from AHL Hershey on Saturday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals have just six other healthy blueliners, so they needed to recall another for depth ahead of Sunday's game versus the Flyers. Lewington, who last played for the Caps on Dec. 29 versus the Senators, is that guy. It's unclear if he'll slot in Sunday, but fantasy owners shouldn't be keeping tabs since he has just two NHL games under his belt.