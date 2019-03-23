Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club
The Capitals recalled Lewington from AHL Hershey on Saturday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Capitals have just six other healthy blueliners, so they needed to recall another for depth ahead of Sunday's game versus the Flyers. Lewington, who last played for the Caps on Dec. 29 versus the Senators, is that guy. It's unclear if he'll slot in Sunday, but fantasy owners shouldn't be keeping tabs since he has just two NHL games under his belt.
More News
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Sent back to minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Records Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Promoted from minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Drops to minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Getting first NHL action•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Called up as insurance option•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...