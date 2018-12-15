Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Called up as insurance option
Lewington was called up from AHL Hershey on Saturday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
The Capitals needed a seventh defenseman since Christian Djoos (thigh) has been shifted to injured reserve without a clear timeline for his return. Enter Lewington, who signed a two-year, two-way deal with the club in May. He's quite the intimidating player having accumulated 67 PIM over 26 games for AHL Hershey this season, but Lewington lacks offensive utility.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...