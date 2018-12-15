Lewington was called up from AHL Hershey on Saturday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

The Capitals needed a seventh defenseman since Christian Djoos (thigh) has been shifted to injured reserve without a clear timeline for his return. Enter Lewington, who signed a two-year, two-way deal with the club in May. He's quite the intimidating player having accumulated 67 PIM over 26 games for AHL Hershey this season, but Lewington lacks offensive utility.