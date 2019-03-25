Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Demoted back to minors
Lewington was sent down to AHL Hershey on Monday.
It appears Lewington's services aren't needed, even with Michal Kempny sidelined by a knee injury. Lewington hasn't suited up for a game at the top level since Dec. 29.
