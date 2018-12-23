Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Drops to minors
The Capitals assigned Lewington to AHL Hershey on Sunday.
Lewington made his NHL debut Saturday versus the Senators and went plus-1 with two PIM during 13:07 of ice time. The 24-year-old plays with an edge to his game, racking up 67 PIM over 26 AHL games this year, and he'll return to bus league to continue his development.
