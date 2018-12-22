Lewington will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Lewington was recalled to provide depth while Christian Djoos (thigh) and Brooks Orpik (lower body) remain on the injured list. The seventh-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft plays a steady and rugged style but possesses little fantasy value at the moment.

