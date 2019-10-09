Lewington registered four hits, a minus-1 rating and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Lewington got his first start of the season and logged 11:15 of ice time on the third pairing with Radko Gudas. The 25-year-old is likely headed back to the bench or the minors once Michal Kempny (hamstring) returns to the lineup and does not possess much fantasy relevance until he can carve out a more meaningful role.