Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Makes season debut
Lewington registered four hits, a minus-1 rating and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Lewington got his first start of the season and logged 11:15 of ice time on the third pairing with Radko Gudas. The 25-year-old is likely headed back to the bench or the minors once Michal Kempny (hamstring) returns to the lineup and does not possess much fantasy relevance until he can carve out a more meaningful role.
More News
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Demoted back to minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Sent back to minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Records Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Promoted from minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Drops to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.