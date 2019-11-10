Lewington was placed on waivers Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lewington had not drawn into the lineup since Oct. 16 and was a luxury the Caps could not afford with Carl Hagelin (upper body) and Richard Panik (upper body) getting close to returning to action. The 24-year-old has no points, a minus-2 rating and 17 penalty minutes in five games with the Capitals in 2018-19.