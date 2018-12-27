Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Promoted from minors
Lewington was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.
Lewington will provide the Capitals emergency depth on the blue line against the Hurricanes on Thursday, but shouldn't be expected to slot into the lineup. Once Christian Djoos (thigh) or Brooks Orpik (knee) is cleared to play, Lewington will find himself heading back to the minors, where he has tallied six points, 67 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 26 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...