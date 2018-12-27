Lewington was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Lewington will provide the Capitals emergency depth on the blue line against the Hurricanes on Thursday, but shouldn't be expected to slot into the lineup. Once Christian Djoos (thigh) or Brooks Orpik (knee) is cleared to play, Lewington will find himself heading back to the minors, where he has tallied six points, 67 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 26 games.