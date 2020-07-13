Lewington was added to the Phase 3 training camp roster on Sunday.
Lewington failed to register a point in six games with the Capitals during the 2019-20 regular season. The 25-year-old blueliner has been a serviceable depth option for the Capitals in the past and is expected to continue to serve in that capacity for the duration of Washington's postseason run.
More News
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Summoned to The Show•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Makes season debut•