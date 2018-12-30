Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Records "Gordie Howe Hat trick"
Lewington tallied a goal, and assist, five penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Lewington is making the most of his recall with two points in his first two NHL games -- and a rare Gordie Howe hat trick. The 26-year-old should continue to log regular minutes as long as Brooks Orpik (knee) and Matt Niskanen (undisclosed) are out of the lineup, but with the former returning imminently and the latter not believed to be seriously ailing, it could be a short recall for the seventh-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
