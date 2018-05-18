Lewington inked a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Friday.

In his past three seasons with AHL Hershey, Lewington notched 34 points in 175 outings while racking up 380 PIM, which would seem to indicate he is in the system more for his physicality and grit than his offensive skill set. The 2013 seventh-round pick will likely continue to spend the bulk of his time in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up next season.