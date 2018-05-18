Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Secures two-year deal
Lewington inked a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Friday.
In his past three seasons with AHL Hershey, Lewington notched 34 points in 175 outings while racking up 380 PIM, which would seem to indicate he is in the system more for his physicality and grit than his offensive skill set. The 2013 seventh-round pick will likely continue to spend the bulk of his time in the minors, but could earn the occasional call-up next season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...