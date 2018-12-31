Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Sent back to minors
Lewington was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.
Lewington made an impact during his brief stint in the majors with a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and seven penalty minutes in two games. With Brooks Orpik (knee) nearing a return, the 24-year-old defender will look to continue his development in the minors where he has two goals and six points in 26 games.
