Washington promoted Lewington from AHL Hershey on Friday.

The Capitals only have 11 healthy forwards on their roster ahead of Friday's matchup with Montreal, so it appears as though coach Todd Reirden is planning on rolling with an 11/7 setup against the Canadiens. Lewington has gone scoreless while posting 17 PIM and a minus-2 rating in five games with Washington this season.

