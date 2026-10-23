Desharnais underwent a successful appendectomy surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Desharnais had appeared in each of the Capitals' first nine games of the regular season, and he recorded no goals, three assists, 22 hits, 14 blocked shots and 11 PIM while averaging 19:25 of ice time. However, he's now slated to be sidelined until at least mid-to-late November while recovering from his appendectomy. Dylan McIlrath is a candidate to see increased playing time over the next several weeks, while it wouldn't be surprising to see the Capitals place Desharnais on injured reserve in order to call up an additional defenseman.