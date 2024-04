Iorio (upper body) is considered day-to-day, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Iorio didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Game 1's 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. If Iorio, Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and Nick Jensen (upper body) are unavailable to play Tuesday, Lucas Johansen could make his NHL playoff debut.