Iorio was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Iorio was selected 55th overall in the 2021 Draft and has spent this season with Hershey, where he has two goals and 17 points in 51 games. The 20-year-old defenseman played with WHL Brandon last season, scoring 11 times and adding 33 assists in 60 games.