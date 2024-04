Iorio (upper body) won't play Sunday in Game 4 against the Rangers, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Iorio stayed out late with Washington's expected scratches after participating in the morning skate in a non-contact capacity. He will miss his third straight outing due to an injury he sustained in the team's playoff opener last Sunday. However, the Capitals will get some reinforcements on the blue line because Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and Nick Jensen (upper body) are set to return to the lineup.