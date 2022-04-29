Vanecek stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Vanecek didn't get much help in the loss with three of the Islanders' five goals coming on the power play. The 26-year-old netminder has struggled in April, posting a 3-2-1 record with a .875 save percentage. Vanecek will look to right the ship as the Caps prepare for the playoffs.