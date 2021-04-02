Vanecek allowed two goals on nine shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

Vanecek relieved Ilya Samsonov in the game's opening minute after the latter was hit by teammate T.J. Oshie, and Vanecek gave up goals to Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal before Samsonov returned late in the period. The 25-year-old Vanecek is 14-6-3 on the year with a 2.73 GAA and .907 save percentage.