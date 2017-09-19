Play

Vanecek allowed three goals on 17 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

The 21-year-old netminder will hope to perform better during his next preseason action as he readies for what is likely to be a full workload with AHL Hershey, given that Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer are firmly entrenched ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories