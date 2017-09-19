Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Allows three goals in preseason debut
Vanecek allowed three goals on 17 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
The 21-year-old netminder will hope to perform better during his next preseason action as he readies for what is likely to be a full workload with AHL Hershey, given that Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer are firmly entrenched ahead of him on the depth chart.
