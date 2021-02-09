Vanecek and the Capitals' game versus the Flyers on Tuesday has been postponed, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Vanecek and Washington's games against the Sabres on Thursday and Saturday have already been postponed, so his next opportunity to get between the pipes won't arrive until Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
