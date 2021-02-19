Vanecek made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

He was beaten by Victor Olofsson who beat the twinetender with a wrister from the left circle while on the power play. Otherwise, Vanecek bricked up the twine tent. He'd had a tough February but has won two in a row with just two goals allowed in those two games. As with any rookies, Vanecek will have ups and downs. But he's a solid activation when he's in the net.