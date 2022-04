Vanecek made 10 saves in relief Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Toronto.

He entered the game after William Nylander's second goal at the 10:37 mark. Vanecek wasn't really the answer on Tuesday, either. He allowed three more goals on 13 shots. Neither netminder has been strong enough to guarantee them the role of top dog heading into the postseason. And that makes the Caps a long shot to advance past round one.