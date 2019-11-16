Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Ascends to top level
The Capitals recalled Vanecek from AHL Hershey on Saturday.
It seems unlikely Vanacek makes his NHL debut unless Braden Holtby suffers an injury since the Capitals have no back-to-back games in the near future. Holtby's been playing well, and the Capitals likely want to keep Ilya Samsonov playing by sending him to Hershey. Vanecek has played eight AHL games this season and posted an .894 save percentage and 4-2-2 record.
