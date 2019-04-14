Vanecek was recalled from AHL Hershey on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

In a corresponding move, the Capitals also reassigned Ilya Samsonov to AHL Hershey. The two goalies had been splitting time for the Bears, and now it seems that Samsonov will help them through their playoff run while Vanecek bolsters Washington's depth in the crease. Over 38 appearances in the minors, the 23-year-old currently holds a 21-10-6 record while posting a 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage.