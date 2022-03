Vanecek will defend the blue paint Thursday versus visiting Carolina, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.09 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last seven appearances. As visitors, the Hurricanes have gone 18-7-3 while averaging 3.39 goals for and 33.4 shots on goal, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. Carolina also holds the 11th-ranked road power-play percentage at 22.7.