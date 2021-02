Vanecek will guard the home cage in Thursday's game versus the Penguins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek will continue to operate as the No. 1 netminder because Ilya Samsonov is still ramping up his conditioning following a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 procotocol. Through 15 appearances this year, Vanecek has accrued a .908 save percentage and a 7-4-3 record, but he's 1-1-1 with a .920 save percentage against the Pens.