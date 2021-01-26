Vanecek will defend the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) still out, Vanecek will remain in the blue paint. Vanecek has yet to lose in regulation through his first four NHL appearances, recording a 2-0-2 record and a .912 save percentage. The Islanders play a strong defensive game, making it tough to secure wins, but they rank last in the league with just 1.80 goals per contest.