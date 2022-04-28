Vanecek will get the start on the road Thursday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek will try to right the ship after conceding three goals on 30 shots during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on April 24. Vanecek has been struggling of late with a 3.32 GAA and .882 save percentage behind a 4-2-1 record over his last eight games, but with the starter's role in the postseason still up for grabs, the 25-year-old has a strong incentive to flip the switch.