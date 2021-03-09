Vanecek will get the home start Tuesday against the Devils, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Feb. 27. Head coach Peter Laviolette demurred when asked about his plans regarding start allocations between Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, which could mean neither goaltender has a clear path to dominate the workload moving forward. However, with a 10-5-3 record in 19 games during his first NHL season, the 25-year-old should continue to be a solid play whenever called upon.