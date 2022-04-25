Vanecek stopped 27 of 30 shots through overtime in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto.

Vanecek failed to hold Washington's two-goal lead in the third period, allowing the tying goal in the final minute to Jason Spezza. Spezza beat him again in the first round of the shootout, and while Vanecek proceeded to stop the next five shooters, Alex Kerfoot's successful attempt in the seventh round won it for Toronto. This performance likely didn't move the needle much for Vanecek's case to start over Ilya Samsonov in the postseason.