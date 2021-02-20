Vanecek stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Vanecek was coming off two strong starts earlier this week, but fatigue may have been a factor for the 25-year-old as he was between the pipes Saturday for a 13th straight game. Ilya Samsonov appears just about ready to return to action however, potentially putting Vanecek back on the bench, or at least into a timeshare.