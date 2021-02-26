Vanecek turned aside 26 of 28 shots Thursday in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Vanecek was putting up a goose egg until Brandon Tanev finally solved him with a short-handed goal just over four minutes into the third period. Jake Guentzel tied the game at 2-2 exactly three minutes later, but Vanecek locked it down the rest of the way to earn his first win in the last three starts. The 25-year-old rookie improved to 8-4-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage.