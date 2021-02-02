Vanecek stopped 28 of 32 shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Vanecek was enjoying a comfortable 3-0 lead approaching the game's midway point before the Bruins erupted for five unanswered goals. The loss, his first in regulation all season, snapped Vanecek's three-game winning streak. The 25-year-old rookie dropped to 5-1-2 on the season with a 2.94 GAA and .913 save percentage.