Vanecek and the Capitals won't play the Sabres on Thursday or Saturday after the league postponed the two games, per the NHL's release Monday.

Vanecek has made nine consecutive appearances while Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) has been unavailable. With the upcoming downtime, the club could decide to give Vanecek another start versus Philadelphia on Tuesday without having to worry about overworking him. With Samsonov back at practice, the duo figure to split the starts the rest of the way.