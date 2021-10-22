Vanecek allowed one goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Janne Kuokkanen ruined Vanecek's shutout bid on a Devils man advantage with 6:42 to play, but it was otherwise smooth sailing for the Czech netminder, as has been the case for any Capitals goalie against New Jersey in recent years. Vanecek's off to a hot start (2-0-1 with a 1.30 GAA and .946 save percentage), while Ilya Samsonov was shaky in his lone appearance, allowing three goals on 27 shots. The pair are working as a 1A, 1B tandem for now, but if anyone has a chance to pull away and become the clear-cut No. 1 option, it's Vanecek.