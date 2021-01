Vanecek made 30 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old came up with a number of spectacular saves in his NHL debut and played well enough to earn a shutout, with the only puck to get past him deflecting off Tom Wilson's leg in the slot before finding twine. Vanecek remains behind Ilya Samsonov on the depth chart for the Caps for now, but if he continues performing at this level, he could push his way into a bona fide time share.