Vanecek will protect the home cage in Sunday's game against the Sabres, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After a stellar NHL debut against the Sabres, Vanecek has slipped a bit, recording an .860 save percentage over his past two starts. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old will get the nod again with Ilya Samsonov still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Sabres enter Sunday's game ranked 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game.