Vanecek will protect the home cage in Sunday's game against the Sabres, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After a stellar NHL debut against the Sabres, Vanecek has slipped a bit, recording an .860 save percentage over his past two starts. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old will get the nod again with Ilya Samsonov still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Sabres enter Sunday's game ranked 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Gets starting nod versus Sabres•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Yields five in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Dazzles in NHL debut•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Making NHL debut•