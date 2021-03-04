Vanecek made 18 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all three shootout attempts he faced in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Both goalies took shutouts into the third period, but Vanecek's got spoiled by David Pastrnak early in the frame, only for the Caps netminder to get his revenge in the shootout. Vanecek has won three straight starts and has a solid 2.69 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season, but with Ilya Samsonov now back in the fold, the rookie's share of the workload in net figures to decrease.