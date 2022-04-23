Vanecek posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

This was a low-event game at the end of the Capitals' road trip, and Vanecek was able to cruise to his fourth shutout of the season. The 26-year-old has earned the win in three of his last four outings, but it's been a bit of a shaky stretch for him with nine goals allowed in the first three of those appearances. He improved to 20-11-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 outings. Both Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov struggled against the Maple Leafs' last Thursday, but one of them will have a chance to redeem themselves as the Capitals host the Leafs on Sunday.