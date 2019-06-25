Vanecek was given a qualifying offer on Tuesday.

Vanecek posted a 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage in 38 starts with AHL Hershey as part of a tandem with top prospect Ilya Samsonov during the 2018-19 season. The 23-year-old netminder is expected to be in a similar arrangement for the 2019-20 season.

