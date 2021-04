Vanecek registered 18 saves in a 1-0 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Vanecek didn't see a ton of action -- the Islanders generated just 15 shots on goal at even strength -- but handled everything he faced en route to his second shutout of the season. Vanecek had allowed a total of nine goals over his previous two starts, both losses, so it was good to see him get back on track against the Islanders. The 25-year-old improved to 18-9-3 with a 2.68 GAA and .910 save percentage.