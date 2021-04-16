Vanecek allowed four goals on 21 shots and was pulled during the second period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo.

Vanecek allowed three goals from the the faceoff dots or higher and was relieved by Craig Anderson after Anders Bjork made it a 4-2 lead 13:23 into the second period. Vanecek had been on a solid run prior to Thursday, having allowed just eight goals over his previous five starts. Creasemate Ilya Samsonov (upper body) is currently sidelined, so Vanecek could be right back between the pipes Saturday against the Flyers.