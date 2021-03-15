Vanecek will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Sabres, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Ilya Samsonov likely will start Tuesday against the Islanders. Vanecek has held his own as a rookie, recording a .904 save percentage and an 11-5-3 record. He's set up well Monday, as the Sabres have lost 10 straight games, and now they're playing without captain Jack Eichel (upper body).