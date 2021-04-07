Vanecek stopped 38 of 39 shots Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to the Islanders.
Vanecek and New York counterpart Semyon Varlamov were locked in a scoreless tie until the Islanders' Brock Nelson buried a rebound chance with 6:55 left in regulation. The 25-year-old Vanecek has been sharp over his last two starts, turning aside 60 of 62 shots (.968 save percentage).
