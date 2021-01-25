Vanecek made 45 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped one of two shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

It was a heroic effort from the 25-year-old netminder, who didn't allow any pucks past him at even strength, but the Caps couldn't solve Linus Ullmark in the shootout while Jack Eichel beat Vanecek on Buffalo's first attempt. With Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) having no clear return date, Vanecek and his .912 save percentage will continue to serve as Washington's No. 1.