Vanecek has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January.

Vanecek posted a 2.78 GAA and .918 save percentage behind a 5-0-2 record in seven starts during the first month of the season and is the 11th goalie in NHL history to begin his career with a point streak of at least seven games. The 25-year-old has been terrific since the Capitals shelved Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) and has likely played well enough to split the workload when the former returns from quarantine, giving him durable fantasy appeal.