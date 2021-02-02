Vanecek has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January.
Vanecek posted a 2.78 GAA and .918 save percentage behind a 5-0-2 record in seven starts during the first month of the season and is the 11th goalie in NHL history to begin his career with a point streak of at least seven games. The 25-year-old has been terrific since the Capitals shelved Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19) and has likely played well enough to split the workload when the former returns from quarantine, giving him durable fantasy appeal.
