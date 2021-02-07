Vanecek made 10 saves on 14 shots before getting replaced by Craig Anderson late in the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The 25-year-old had a shaky afternoon, but Vanecek avoided taking the loss when Nicklas Backstrom tied the game at 4-4 in the final minute of the second period. Vanecek has an unimpressive 3.18 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season, but with Anderson not looking particularly good either Sunday, the younger netminder will likely be back between the pipes for the rematch with Philly on Tuesday.